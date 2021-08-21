$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will announce earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.46. MarketAxess posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.35 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,434 shares of company stock worth $15,643,621. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after buying an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,774,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,701,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after acquiring an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $475.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

