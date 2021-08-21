$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will report $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 239.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

