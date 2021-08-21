$1.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) to announce sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of REZI traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 493,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Resideo Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $33.25.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,406 shares of company stock worth $538,878. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after buying an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $55,155,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $38,966,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $22,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

