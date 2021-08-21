$1.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,583.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $131.15 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,948,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 30.0% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Marriott International by 16.9% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

