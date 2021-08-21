$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.90. The TJX Companies posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,835,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

