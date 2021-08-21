$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.62. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

VIAC stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $19,197,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 69.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 41.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

