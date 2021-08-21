$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

HOG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 899,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.47. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

