-$0.36 EPS Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.74). Live Nation Entertainment posted earnings of ($2.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($3.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,248,000 after buying an additional 660,657 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 990.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 409,161 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,369,000 after purchasing an additional 311,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.33. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.43.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.