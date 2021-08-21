$0.24 EPS Expected for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. TripAdvisor reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 38.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $373,217,000 after acquiring an additional 717,951 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,816,041 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $312,845,000 after acquiring an additional 418,587 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,786,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $201,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83. TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.