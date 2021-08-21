$0.06 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%.

TRHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 282,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $69.31.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRHC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

