-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.01). OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSUR. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,069. The company has a market cap of $732.33 million, a P/E ratio of 145.29 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. OraSure Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

