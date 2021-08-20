Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 7,439 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,291,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $166.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $169.12.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.14.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,975 shares of company stock valued at $33,769,718 over the last three months. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

