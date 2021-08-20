Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 271,064 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 215,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 651,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 92,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.