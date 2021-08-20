Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 122 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after purchasing an additional 336,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after purchasing an additional 308,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 334,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after purchasing an additional 164,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HUBS stock opened at $648.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $596.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.43 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $679.19.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

