Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,386 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in SBA Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 12.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total transaction of $13,170,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,951 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,839 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBAC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.50.

SBAC opened at $359.86 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $361.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.57.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.