Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after acquiring an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,572,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 162,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,023,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,301 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,652,985,000 after acquiring an additional 27,119 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,581 shares of company stock worth $47,594,587 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,541.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,443.01. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $926.88 and a 52 week high of $1,562.55.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.