Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 25,090 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $122.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

