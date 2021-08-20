Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 18,070 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.8% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $643,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 113,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $103.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

