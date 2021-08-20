ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of ZIM traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.02. 3,794,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.08.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIM. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.