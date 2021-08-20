Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Hits $0.0470 on Top Exchanges

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and $1.43 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00058532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00015300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.29 or 0.00866804 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00109826 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,630,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.