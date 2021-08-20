Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%.

NYSE:ZEPP opened at $9.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.90. Zepp Health has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zepp Health stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Zepp Health worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

