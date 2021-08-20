ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0028

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, ZEON has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $84.64 million and approximately $379,246.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00872356 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

