ZENZO (ZNZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $1,254.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00073670 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.52 or 0.00321549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00050449 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008918 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

