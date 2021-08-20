Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $26.14 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.42 or 0.00005079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zano has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $26.14 million and $265,540.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,622.08 or 0.99743141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00040999 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.19 or 0.01012021 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00487636 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.00350325 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076103 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,808,595 coins and its circulating supply is 10,779,095 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

