Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to “Hold”

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

NYSE EGY opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market cap of $125.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.55. VAALCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGY. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,698,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 327,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 642.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 176,943 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 408,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 75,978 shares in the last quarter. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VAALCO Energy (EGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.