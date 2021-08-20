Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Buy

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.32 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. 43.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

