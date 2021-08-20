Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) to Hold

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $463.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at $9,134,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the second quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

