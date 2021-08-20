Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AGFS opened at $1.88 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 30,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

