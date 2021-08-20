Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) to Strong Sell

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MOGO. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mogo from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOGO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.98. 1,482,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,070. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of 249.12 and a beta of 2.92. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 million. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Analysts expect that Mogo will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

