Zacks Investment Research Lowers Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to Sell

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 64,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.05). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 224.70% and a negative net margin of 3,218.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 51,347 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

