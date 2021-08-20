Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

FRGI opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $304.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 2.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after acquiring an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 95,721 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

