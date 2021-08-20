Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CABGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

