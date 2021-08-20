Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE:STL opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,570,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 350.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,704,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,327,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,594,000 after purchasing an additional 546,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

