Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.00. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $95.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

