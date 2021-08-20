Zacks: Brokerages Expect TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. TEGNA posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in TEGNA by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TEGNA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after acquiring an additional 141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in TEGNA by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

