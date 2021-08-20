Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $11.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.66 billion to $12.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.93.

MHK stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.00.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 71.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $365,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

