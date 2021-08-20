Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to announce earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.79) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.05). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($3.75) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($15.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.70) to ($14.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($14.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.62) to ($12.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDGL shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

Shares of MDGL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.31. 5,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,777. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

