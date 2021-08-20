Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $338.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.