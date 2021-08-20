Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Bank of America posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $338.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.