Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.33. Avanos Medical posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,096,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,350,000 after acquiring an additional 611,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,381,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,602,000 after acquiring an additional 111,696 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,157,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,472,000 after purchasing an additional 235,957 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107,614 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.92.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

