Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will announce $165.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $597.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of XHR opened at $16.10 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

