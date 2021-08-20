Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.46 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will report $4.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.34. UnitedHealth Group reported earnings per share of $3.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.50 to $19.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $21.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $551,661,000 after purchasing an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $427.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $428.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

