Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report $154.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $158.00 million. Oil States International reported sales of $134.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $582.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.60 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $709.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oil States International by 142.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,499,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,730 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 480.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,330,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after buying an additional 1,928,652 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oil States International by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 152,149 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil States International by 72.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,194 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

OIS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,775. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $297.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

