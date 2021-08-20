Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report $154.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $158.00 million. Oil States International reported sales of $134.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full-year sales of $582.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.60 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $709.10 million, with estimates ranging from $665.60 million to $759.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.
OIS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,775. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $297.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.97.
Oil States International Company Profile
Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.
See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.