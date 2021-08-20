Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to Post $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Illumina’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.39. Illumina reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $8.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $1,790,796 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Illumina by 5.1% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 904 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Illumina by 23.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,080 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $15.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $482.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 90.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

