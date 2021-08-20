Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.74. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 59.00% and a negative return on equity of 190.29%. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 34.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 6,116.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

