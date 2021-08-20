Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Announce $2.42 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings per share of $2.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.38. Becton, Dickinson and reported earnings of $2.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $12.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 69,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $418,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 395,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,190. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.78. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

