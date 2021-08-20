Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.48. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ:BSET opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 187.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 416,377 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 111,669 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 73,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 67,367 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

