Zacks: Analysts Expect Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.57. Univest Financial posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

UVSP stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 53,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,874. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $788.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.10. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Univest Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 107,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

