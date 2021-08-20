Zacks: Analysts Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will announce earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Paycom Software reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $457.08. The company had a trading volume of 323,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,567. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 157.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.10. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $257.87 and a 52 week high of $475.20.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

