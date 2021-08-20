Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $37.94. The company had a trading volume of 327,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,786. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

