Zacks: Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.68. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $75.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

